SUNBURY — Business owners, Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and city council members on Tuesday gathered for the first time during a meet and greet downtown.
More than 50 people gathered together at the MidTown Bistro on Market Street to discuss ideas and network with other business owners and city leaders.
“This was a great turnout and I’m happy to see so many people come together,” Brosious said.
“We wanted an informal gathering to just get to know everyone and see what the city can do to help our businesses.”
Art Studio 421 owner Lindie Lloyd said she was happy to see people collaborating for the betterment of the city.
“It’s nice to just see everyone mingling and talking,” she said.
Councilman John Barnhart said he was also happy to take part in the event.
“This was a success and we got to meet people we may not have known before,” he said.
“I think this was a great idea and look forward to seeing everyone come together on a more regular basis.”
Jasmine-Aire Boutique owner Ken Romberger said he was impressed with the current city council and mayor.
“I think council and the mayor have woken up,” he said. “It’s nice to see this happening and nice to see people coming together to talk. It’s great we can walk around and voice some concerns to our council and mayor.”
CareerLink representative Jamie Mercaldo spoke to the businesses and what resources were available to businesses. She said she was also thankful for the city leaders to bring everyone together.
“It’s a great night for businesses to all meet up with each other,” she said. “This is a step in the right direction.”
Brosious said he plans on hosting other similar events throughout the year.