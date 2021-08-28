SUNBURY — Two of the most historic buildings in Northumberland County are owned by Sunbury businessman Mark Walberg.
Among Walberg’s properties are the Maclay-Wolverton House at 106 Arch St., Sunbury, which is considered one of the oldest buildings still in use in Northumberland County, and the former Northumberland County Prison on North Second Street, Sunbury. The former county prison is vacant but Walberg is renovating the property and has plans to establish a museum, entertainment space, food court and restaurant inside of it.
Walberg, an owner of more than two dozen properties in Northumberland County, makes his living buying and selling antiques. He said he grew up around history, his mother being a leader of a historical society and his father making art from discarded materials of Victorian homes.
“I like buildings that are made of brick or stone,” said Walberg. “They’re not going anywhere. If you maintain it, it can last forever. If you maintain historic old properties, there is no limit to how long they can last. Most are built better than modern buildings with modern materials.”
Restoring historic buildings — like he is doing with the former prison and like Northumberland County is doing with its $4.1 restoration project for the Northumberland County Courthouse — is important.
“The more you see historical projects like those going on, the more people see it’s the way to go and they might want to get involved,” he said.
The 2nd home in Sunbury
The Maclay-Wolverton House is currently the Sunbury office of state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108. It was built in 1773 as the second home in Sunbury. Pennsylvania Sen. William Maclay resided there in 1774. In 1865, it was sold to Simon P. Wolverton, who remodeled it extensively in 1888 and added a rear wing.
Col. Thomas Hartley, in 1778, came to this region with his regiment for protection on the frontier. For some reason, he was not satisfied with the strength of Fort Augusta and built a stockade at the rear of the Maclay house, which he used as a magazine for the storage of arms and ammunition. It was probably at this time that the underground passage from the river to the cellar of the house was constructed. In 1779, it served as a storage depot and base of supplies for Gen. John Sullivan.
The house is constructed of dressed limestone quarried on the farm Maclay owned near Sunbury. It was built in a rectangular shape with two stories and an attic. On the first floor was a big center hall with a large room on each side. Both had sizable fireplaces. On the second floor, there was one major room on the south side of the house and two rooms on the north side.
It passed through a variety of different owners and served as an assortment of diverse functions, including a school, a hotel and a tavern.
“You just feel the workmanship in there, how solid it is and the detail,” Culver said. “To be so intricate and so ornate, it gives you a whole new respect for that generation that did that. They must have lived grandly in that home.”
Culver said the building was a key point in the city, having the first elevator and a tunnel to the river. It has 11 different fireplaces, each with a different theme. The staircase, Culver said, is supposedly the largest freestanding staircase in the United States.
The mirrors above each fireplace are also strategically placed for the sunlight to light up stairwells before there was electricity, said Culver.
“There’s a lot of history in the building and you gain more respect for it, thinking of who was here before us,” she said.
Culver said her office is in the former library.
“It has a certain feel,” she said. “You can imagine people sitting in front of the fireplace. That’s my favorite room.”
$40K to own a piece of history
The former county prison, now known as the Stone Castle, may not be the oldest structure in Northumberland County but it is perhaps the most recognizable due to its castle-like features.
The 145-year-old structure was built in 1876, heavily damaged in a fire in January 2015 and purchased in 2017 for $40,000 from the county by Walberg. Northumberland County Prison was built in 1876 to replace a two-story jail constructed of stone. It was the third prison to serve the county since the municipality’s organization in March 1772.
The contract to build the prison was awarded in May 1876 to Ira T. Clement at his bid of $91,636, which did not include iron or water pipes. The total estimated cost was $140,000.
The prison was famously known for the last public hanging in Pennsylvania. On Oct. 9, 1879, Peter McManus, the last of the Molly Maguires to be tried and convicted for murder, was hanged in the yard of the Northumberland County Jail.
Walberg is now in the process of restoring and renovating the building and plans to have architectural drawings made up this year to show his plans to turn it into a museum, entertainment space, food court and restaurant.
Former schools, log cabin
In Sunbury, he also owns the former Shikellamy Middle School at 15 Fairmount Ave., where he is pushing for a future community college to establish its location, and the former Fort Augusta Elementary School at Packer Street and Fort Augusta Avenue.
He sold the former Edison Elementary School at 700 N. Fourth St. to a local architectural firm.
Walberg also purchased a Northumberland property on Queen Street and saved a pre-Revolutionary War log cabin that was marked for demolition in 2008. He had it disassembled, moved and restored at his property at 96 King St. under the supervision of historical restoration experts. The log cabin was built circa 1790 by early settlers in Northumberland County.
While it is not open to the public, Walberg said he often invites classes to tour it on field trips or opens it up during special events in the borough.
Walberg said he is not looking to add to his building collection.
“At this point, I have enough on my plate,” said Walberg. “I’m not really in the market to buy more. I just want to finish what I have. The Stone Castle and the middle school are both massive projects. If I can get those done, I’ll be a happy camper.”