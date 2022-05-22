SUNBURY — Whether you want to give laughs or get them, Little Addy’s Cafe in downtown Sunbury is quickly becoming a place to be.
The venue, located at 314 Market St., began offering weekly, Tuesday-night Comedy Open Mic events about a month ago. The next opportunity will be Tuesday, May 24, with sign-up at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
There are no fees to participate or attend the events.
“People are always looking to do something that is fun, and comedy is a great idea,” said café owner Tammy Koonsman. “There are lots of comedians from all over Pennsylvania looking to shine, and this event provides them the opportunity.”
Koonsman is working with local teacher Chris William, who has been involved in booking and attending other local comedy shows and open mics in the Valley. William agreed to host the weekly events at Little Addy’s as well.
“I’m always looking for ways to bring comedy to my area,” he said.
William said when he was a kid, he dreamed of becoming a comedian himself.
“I wanted to be a comedian the way some kids want to be astronauts or firefighters or the president,” he said. Instead, he became a teacher, which he said was the closest he has been able to get to his dream. and in fact, “the jobs are more similar than you may imagine,” he said.
The Comedy Open Mic event at Little Addy’s has given him another outlet for his passion.
“I love doing this open mic because I grew up in Sunbury and would really love to play a part in bringing entertainment to the area and giving the people of the Sunbury area something to do,” he said. “But I also look forward to seeing new and old comedians alike performing and working on their material.”
William encourages the public to come and enjoy all that these open mic events have to offer.
“Little Addy’s has incredible drinks and baked goods they offer during the open mic,” he said. “But also, who doesn’t love to laugh? There are plenty of opportunities for that here!”
“My greatest hope for these events is that people have fun and laugh,” echoed Koonsman. “It’s a great time.”
For more information, visit littleaddyscafe.com or Little Addy’s Café on Facebook.