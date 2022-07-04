SUNBURY — Clear skies and warm weather greeted the kickoff of Sunbury’s semiquincentennial on the Fourth of July on Monday, as downtown shut down and music filled the air while people walked around the streets and parks.
Many different groups had a presence, including Sons of Veterans of the Civil War (Gen. JPS Gobin Camp 503), Masonic Lodge 22, Boy Scout Troop 333, Daughters of the American Revolution and a handful of food vendors.
A huge parade and an hour-long proclamation ceremony at 1 p.m. were the highlights of the opening day that honored hometown heroes and local businesses, organizations, and the history of the city of Sunbury. The ceremony was attended by many officials, including U.S. Rep. Fred Keller.
Mayor Josh Brosious presented keys to the city and read from a proclamation.
“The City of Sunbury has influenced the world,” Brosious said.
Molly Buchanan and her husband, Dave Atkins, came from Woodward Township in Centre County for the event.
Buchanan played bagpipes in a marching band during the parade. She has been in a band for 25 years. Atkins joked he was his wife’s “groupie.”
Buchanan said it was a beautiful day and parade.
“The crowd was appreciative,” said Buchanan. She said there was nice music.
Buchanan and Atkins were celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary and said they were planning to go swimming in the Susquehanna River later in the day.
“This is a nice town. We always liked Sunbury. It has a beautiful history,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan, a registered nurse, said this Fourth of July seemed unique.
“Oh yeah, it definitely feels different,” said Buchanan.
Mary Schramm of the Northumberland County Democrats said the parade was nice but also thought this Fourth of July was different.
“This doesn’t feel like a normal Fourth at all,” Schramm said.
Schramm, of Elysburg, said she was upset about the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade and noted women are not mentioned in the constitution.
“As a nation, we are going backward,” said Schramm.
William Lapetino, of Danville, was representing the Columbia County Civil Air Patrol tent. He said they are a civilian version of and are affiliated with the Air Force and teaches basic military customs and courtesies.
Lapetino, the Deputy Commander of Cadets, said the parade was great.
“I was glad to see different organizations showing community pride and patriotism,” said Lapetino. “It’s getting back to pre-COVID,” Lapetino said. “It feels natural.”
Helen Walshaw and Lois Hoff are both of Sunbury. Hoff said they watched the parade from their porches. She was enjoying the festivities.
“It was nice. Everything was good,” said Walshaw.
“It’s going good,” said Hoff.
Walshaw said she and Hoff were hoping to get on the Ferris wheel sitting near Cameron Park this week.
Events continued deep into the evening with music echoing throughout Cameron Park. The five-day event continues each day except for Friday this week. Vendors will line Cameron Park beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday with music scheduled from 4-10 p.m. Music is also scheduled at the Woodring Amphitheater at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will cap the celebration on Saturday night.