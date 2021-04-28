SUNBURY — For the second straight year Sunbury Celebration, which includes the fireworks display, will not take place but board members are saying 2022 will be the year of the comeback — in a big way.
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation said the group decided to cancel the celebration again for this summer because of the constant changes in guidelines from the state.
“We are learning different things day by day and it is just safer to wait one more year to coincide with the 250th celebration that is being planned currently,” he said.
The city turns 250 in 2022. Mayor Kurt Karlovich and City Clerk Jolinn Barner, as well as former City Administrator Jody Ocker and resident Victoria Rosancrans have been continuing their efforts since 2019 to plan the semiquincentennial celebration, which will have various events through 2022 leading up to Sunbury Celebration and a major fireworks display.
“Next year, the fireworks will be bigger and better than ever before,” Eister said. “With the 250th year celebration coming, we just all felt we could invest our time into making Sunbury Celebration the best it's ever been with more activities and many more things to do for the children.”
Sunbury was founded July 4, 1772, and was incorporated as a borough in 1797 and a city in 1920, according to Eister.
Ocker said both committees have been working hard.
“It’s disappointing the event is canceled this year,” Ocker said. “But it is understandable and rolling those resources into the 250th celebration means we can be bigger and better.”
Ocker said the group is planning several activities through the year including several activities through the week of July 3rd through the 9th in 2022 ending with the fireworks display.
Rosancrans said the 250th celebration will kick off with a back to the 20s night on New Year's Eve at the Albright Center.
"This will be a fundraising event with limited tickets," Rosancrans said. "We are at 150 tickets right now."
The event is slated to begin at 8 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m. and will include wine, cheese and a jazz band.
"I am very vested in this celebration and excited for citizens to have activities throughout the year and celebrate the city," Rosancrans said.