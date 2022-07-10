SUNBURY — Sean and Teresa Hogan brought their four children to Sunbury Celebration Saturday where they enjoyed food and activities.
“This is great. We’re a family of six on a budget,” said Teresa Hogan of the mostly free events on the grounds of the David Persing Recreational Complex off Fourth Street that their children ranging in ages 1 to 12 were able to enjoy. “They’re having fun, so I’m having fun.”
The event — which closed Saturday night with a fireworks display — has grown since it was first held 18 years ago, said co-organizer and city council member Jim Eister.
“Everything’s about the kids,” he said of the mostly free activities and snacks that were offered, including petting zoos provided by R Happy Place Farm, of Paxinos, and Green Horse Farm, of Dornsife, swimming and live entertainment.
Kids played in the park, tried to win prizes at the carnival game and ate corn dogs and other snacks provided by 16 food vendors while others watched the baseball tournaments.
After playing in one of the tournaments, 6-year-old Gearran Graybill went with his grandmother, Jodie Graybill, to play some games and win prizes, which he proudly showed off.
“He’s having a great time,” she said.
Six-year-old Carter Klock and her cousin, Aleah Cotner, 7, each held baby bunnies inside the pen of the R Happy Place Farm petting zoo as several people milled around waiting for a chance to touch or hold a baby pig, small goats, ducks, a rooster and a pony.
“I want a bunny,” Klock pleaded to a relative.
Volunteer Riley Harner held a calm rooster in his arms and said he enjoyed helping owners Ryan and Ethel Bordell.
“I love animals and getting to chill with them,” he said.
Eister said the event costs about $38,000 and is funded with the donations of businesses and organizations, such as Sunbury Eagles which raised $10,000 from a gun raffle and Americus Hose Company which contributed $2,000 this week.
Planning for next year’s event will begin in September, he said.