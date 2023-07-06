SUNBURY — Sunbury Celebration is set to kick off its 20th year this weekend, and it all begins with “Family Fun Night” tonight at the Oppenheimer Playground and Waterpark.
Councilman Jim Eister said Saturday will be packed with vendors and arts and crafts near Fort Discovery Playground and will be topped off by a fireworks display that will light the sky.
“We are all excited about this year’s event,” he said. “We have a dedicated committee who always want to bring the best to our residents.”
Eister said there will also be games for children and adults, food vendors, spin art, a dunk tank, a petting zoo and other fun activities for everyone.
Thanks to Weis Markets, ice cream will be handed out to children for free, Eister said.
At 5 p.m. tonight, the Oppenheimer playground, on North Second Street, will kick the event off while on Friday, there will be free swimming at the community pool along with free hot dogs, while supplies last.
On Saturday people can visit the celebration and grab fair-style food and get a good seat for the fireworks display that Eister said never disappoints.
“It’s always great to see,” he said. “We are very excited for everyone to come out and enjoy the night.”
According to the Weather Channel, there is a possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and the temperatures should reach 90 degrees.
Eister said the rain date if needed would be on Sunday.
This year, part of the $25,000 fireworks display was sponsored by the Americus Hose Co. President of the company Jerome Alex said the Americus was happy to be involved.
“We are always ready to help out when we can,” he said.
Committee member Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she was thankful to the Americus.
“We appreciate everything they do for the city,” she said. “I love being part of this committee and seeing the faces of the children when they come out and enjoy the day and see a great fireworks display.”