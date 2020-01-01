SUNBURY — A city resident faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children while another faces a misdemeanor drug charge following a welfare check by Northumberland County Children & Youth Services
Shawna Fritz, 35, and Drew Hunt, 32, of Pine Street, were arrested Dec. 28 by Sunbury police. Cpl. Travis Bremigen said city police were called to the Pine Street home to assist the county welfare check of children.
Officers arrived spoke with Fritz and Bremigen said he smelled burnt marijuana and he saw in plain view a pill bottle with a leafy substance inside.
Bremigen said Fritz attempted to knock over the pill bottle which was in reach of one of the small children.
Bremigen said police were at the residence for the welfare check on the two children living in the home and seized the pill bottle.
Fritz admitted the leafy substance inside the bottle was marijuana and synthetic marijuana, Bremigen said.
Fritz was placed in handcuffs, Bremigen said.
Officer Brad Slack then conducted a safety check of the house and discovered a third child upstairs and a man who was later determined to be Drew Hunt, Bremigen said.
Hunt originally gave Slack a false name, Bremigen said.
Slack searched Hunt and discovered a needle in his front pocket, Bremigen said.
Children and Youth officials took the children, Bremigen said.
Fritz faces charges of felony endangering the welfare of children and two misdemeanor charges of possession.
Hunt faces a misdemeanor charge of possession and providing false reports to police.
Fritz appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Hunt is awaiting arraignment before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.