Friends, family, staff, we have all gathered here tonight for the class of 2021 graduation! I may be the only senior, but that is OK, I still have a ton to say about this very special day and milestone I have come to in my life.
When I was five years old sitting in school, my teacher would ask us what we wanted to be when we were all grown up. Of course, I always said I wanted to be a model. Now, fast forward about 10 years. There I was, a freshman in high school, and I was moving schools to attend SCA.
Of course it was going to be hard starting at a new school, but my decison to move schools was the best choice I ever made. I have made so many friends and have so many relationships with my teachers and staff members that I will cherish forever. Being here at SCA these four incredible and tough years of my life I can truthfully say that I will miss the memories that were made here with my dearest friends. They have been there for me since the day I started my high school career at SCA and I couldn’t be more grateful for that. I will miss every single staff member that has made my experience incredible at SCA so I want to take the time to recognize and thank the staff members who have truly made my years at SCA unforgettable.
First off, Mrs. Keiffer, thank you for coming into a school that really needed your help to make it better. You saw that our school needed something more than just hope, it needed someone who has a whole heck of a lot of patience and that is one of our greatest virtues I have seen in you over the years.
Next, I would like to thank Mrs. Stuck. You have been an incredible school mom to me when I didn’t feel the greatest and when I would get a cut or anything you always knew what to do for me. Kindness is your greatest virtue and I appreciate that about you.
Mrs. Shroth, I can’t even count how many times I have come to you for help with math even though at times you knew I could do it, but you just needed to give me a push because maybe I was being stubborn. Thank you for helping children to succeed in their school careers no matter how stubborn they may be.
Mr. B, thank you for putting up with my stubbornness. You are always bubbly and happy no matter the situation.
Mrs. Adams, you have been a shining light in my life for the years I have known you. You are a good listener when someone needs to vent. I have never seen you not want to hear what a student wants to say to you about their problems and I appreciate that about you.
Mrs. Brosius, maybe my favorite memory was when you taught me how to knit. I thank you for the many things you have taught me throughout the years.
Mrs. Tomko you are very talented in literally anything you are asked to do, no matter the situation and I admire that about you.
Pastor Mike, thank you for teaching the most important subject everyone needs in their life and that is God’s word. I enjoyed your endless funny stories that have made me laugh over the years and also I thank you for always believing in me when I believed I was unteachable.
Mrs. Campbell, I want to say thank you so much for letting me sit in your room to talk to you when I needed a timeout from the stress at lunch. You are able to be yourself around anyone no matter the situation and I adore that about your.
Mrs. Shively, I admire your talent in art and design. I wish I could be as talented as you. Last, but not least, Mrs. Powlus, I want to thank you for teaching me how to hit notes without sounding like a dying bird. You are very loving and patient with anyone who walks through your doors.
I am happy I’m going to move on to the next chapter in life which is college but then sad because I will be leaving behind forever memories and friendships made here withs ome of the most kind-hearted people I have ever met. Even though I am the only senior in the Class of 2021 I want to thank you all for coming to celebrate this milestone with me. I truly appreciate it. I could not have graduated without the support of each one of my family members, friends, teachers and staff.