SUNBURY — Former Sunbury Administrator Derrick Backer may be the new city administrator after an unexpected motion made by Mayor Josh Brosious at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Brosious informed City Council during a work session held prior to Monday’s regular meeting that he would ask to eliminate Backer’s current position as grant writer/economic developer, which he started on Jan. 1. Brosious fought to eliminate the city administrator position late last year.
Brosious told council that since the city administrator position was vacated, day-to-day business in the city is not being completed. The daily duties not included in the grant writer/economic developer position were not given to anyone else, so they are not getting done, he said.
On Monday, Brosious made the motion to re-hire Backer as city administrator and then voted against the hiring. Council members Jim Eister, Ric Reichner, Lisa Martina and John Barnhart voted to hire him.
On Dec. 28, Eister, Reichner and Martina voted in favor of giving the grant writer/economic developer job to Backer, while Brosious voted against the position and hire. Barnhart was absent from the meeting.
“I do not believe that Mr. (Derrick) Backer is the best person for this position,” Brosious said. “As I stated before, he did not fulfill all the job duties of the administrator.”
Brosious said he only recommended Backer because the new job title of grant writer didn’t include daily city administrator duties.
“Job duties were not getting done with the new position because they were never reassigned to the new position,” Brosious said. “We had to make sure city operations continued.”
Backer said he had to speak to his family before making a decision.
“This is something that I was not expecting to be spoken about tonight let alone voted on,” he said. “To fully consider this I will be speaking with my family about reverting to my old title and duties after the changes that came about in the new year.”
Councilman Jim Eister said he is thrilled Backer may return to the position.
“I was very pleased that this motion was made,” Eister said. “We have so many projects coming up and Derrick Backer is the right person for the job of city administrator.”
Backer has defended the city administrator job in the past and has said he has brought millions of grant dollars to the city.
Councilwoman Martina is overseeing the grant writer position and Brosious said she would oversee Backer as the city administrator if he decides to accept the position.