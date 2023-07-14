SUNBURY — The Sunbury city clerk's office will open for part-time hours while officials search for a full-time clerk.
According to City Administrator Derrick Backer, the office will open from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. and then again from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The city clerk position was scheduled to be filled when council voted to hire Branden Deans on June 27. On July 3, Deans submitted a letter of resignation to Brosious.
Last week, Councilwoman Lisa Martina, along with Councilmen Jim Eister and Ric Reichner asked Mayor Josh Brosious to allow the entire board to be a part of the interview process.
Brosious said he has had several resumes come in to the city since Monday and interviews will be scheduled.
The position came open after former clerk Jolinn Barner resigned for a new job last month.
Barner agreed to stay on the job until July 17 and help whoever the new clerk would be get accustomed to the position, but on Monday, Barner informed Brosious and City Council she was leaving that night.
Brosious said he will continue to keep the public updated as the process moves forward and hopes to have the position filled by the next council meeting, which is July 24 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.
The city is also searching for an administrative assistant, after Ciara Chappell resigned last month.