SUNBURY — The Sunbury city clerk's office will remain dark until City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious agree on a candidate.
The office was supposed to be filled when council voted to hire Branden Deans on June 27. On July 3, Deans submitted a letter of resignation to Brosious.
Last week, Councilwoman Lisa Martina, along with Councilmen Jim Eister and Ric Reichner asked to allow the entire board to be a part of the interview process, leading to heated exchanges during Monday's meeting.
"Are you questioning my ability to serve in this office?" Brosious asked council Monday.
"Yes," Eister responded.
Brosious said he has followed past practices the city used by allowing the mayor to conduct interviews for the city clerk position, and asked Solicitor Joel Wiest for clarification.
Wiest said the mayor was allowed to interview and re-open the position but that council was also allowed to sit in if they chose.
Reichner told Brosious that when former City Clerk Jolinn Barner was hired, she was promoted from within and that's why council did not get involved in the interview process.
Barner, who had agreed to help the city until July 17, disagreed with Reichner, quit and walked out of the meeting.
Brosious then told council he was sick of "double standards" and that if they want to be involved in the hiring process, then the policy needs to be updated.
Martina agreed and asked Wiest to make the changes allowing council to sit in on interviews. Martina and Brosious both agreed that all positions in the city are equally important, but the city clerk's job is one that deals with the entire city every day.
Wiest said Brosious and one member of council were legally allowed to sit in on the interviews and that the new policy would be ready to be voted on by the next council meeting at 6:15 p.m. July 24 inside City Hall on Market Street.
Brosious said he spoke to Barner after the meeting and she said she was officially done with the city. The city clerk's office will remain dark until the position is filled, Brosious said.
"We need to figure something out here and figure it out quickly," Martina said after the meeting. "This office can't remain closed."
Brosious said he will be looking at applications again and will present a name to council at the next meeting.
"If they vote the person I present down, then we will have to start over and go from there," he said.
Brosious said in the meantime, anyone looking to do business in City Hall can meet with City Administrator Derrick Backer and that the public should not have any major interruptions in business related issues in the city.
The city clerk's office is also searching for an administrative assistant after Ciara Chappell resigned last month.