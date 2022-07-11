SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) is giving back the former city warehouse on Chestnut Street nearly two years after Sunbury officials voted to donate the property to the group.
City Councilman Jim Eister announced during Monday’s City Council meeting the city will take the property back after voting in August 2020 to give it to SRI. The building, 442 Chestnut St., was to be razed and the lot was planned to be a parking area for the Albright Center.
The warehouse, which was once considered a possibility for the new Sunbury police station, has been vacant for years and stored city property.
The Albright Center, at 5th and Chestnut streets, has been in search of a parking lot since its inception in 2013, but SRI board member Slade Shreck said the group can’t afford the financial costs of removal.
The parking lot would have held up to 40 spots, council members said at the time of the vote in 2020.
Eister said the city will take the building back and will continue to store city property until a new game plan could be developed.
In 2010, former Mayor David Persing tried to give the city warehouse to the Albright Center for a parking lot but plans fell through.
SRI had two years to come up with the funding, according to the contract signed in 2020.
The city also stipulated that if SRI were to ever lose control of the Albright Center, the city would then get the parking lot back.
Also at the council meeting, Mayor Josh Brosious announced the city will be hosting a meet-and-greet at Iron Vines, located at 322 Raspberry Ave., in August. Business owners will work together on ideas for continued city growth.
Brosious, who held an event in February, said the first meeting was a success and he wanted to host a second event.
“We want to get everyone together again and get people talking,” he said.
Brosious said one of the guest speakers will be Spyglass Ridge Winery owner, Tom Webb, who Brosious said is an example of a business that continues to grow.
“Tom (Webb) is the perfect example of a business owner to come and speak,” Brosious said.
Brosious said he will announce the date of the event in the next few weeks.