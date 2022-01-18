SUNBURY — On Wednesday the public will have the opportunity to sit in on a Sunbury City Council work session where council members and Mayor Josh Brosious will interview six potential candidates to fill a vacant seat on the board.
Brosious, who was elected to the mayor position last November, announced the public interviews for the council seat will be held at City Hall on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Brosious resigned his council seat following the election, leaving the position open and council members to appoint the seat.
Brosious said he wanted the public to be able to sit in on the interviews when they take place.
“No one from the public will be able to ask any questions,” he said. “We wanted the public to be able to be in the room and to be able to hear exactly what is going on.”
City Clerk Jolinn Barner said six residents are interested in the seat. They are Victoria Rosancrans, Slade Shreck, Bob Snyder, Ryan McDonald, Lisa Persing and Allen Bubb.
Shreck is a current Shikellamy school board member; Rosancrans narrowly lost a bid for City Council last election; and Persing is the former city controller and the daughter of former Mayor David Persing. Snyder is a former City Council member serving the city in the early 2000s.
All of the individuals will be questioned by City Council and Brosious during the open session.
Council will vote on the new appointment at the Jan. 24 meeting to seat the new member, Barner said.