SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council members and Mayor Josh Brosious are disagreeing on a decision to wait 30 days to hire a new city clerk after abrupt resignation of the last clerk less than two weeks after they started.
Branden Deans resigned from the position earlier this week. He was hired June 27 as the new city clerk, replacing Jolinn Barner.
Brosious said he informed council members of Deans’ departure, and he wants to reopen the application process for up to 30 days.
“We are looking at getting more applicants and getting interviews conducted,” Brosious said. “We hope to have someone in place by the end of the month or early August.”
However, Councilwoman Lisa Martina and Councilmen John Barnhart, Jim Eister and Ric Reichner said they had two other applicants they want to interview first.
"I was sad to hear about Branden's decision and I reached out to him to thank him for wanting to be a part of our city," Martina said. "We had three qualified applicants apply last time and I would hope since the mayor decided to reopen the position he would extend an invitation to meet with them again if they are still interested. Unfortunately, the mayor and I see differently with regard to this position, but I am confident we can work together to fulfill it quickly and respectfully."
Barnhart, who wanted to table the vote to hire Deans, said he wants to also speak to the other two candidates.
"I feel we had three applicants after the first advertising and I would like to reevaluate the other two," he said.
Eister said he also agrees the other two candidates should be reinterviewed.
"We will discuss this at Monday's City Council meeting," he said.
Reichner said council has always been involved with the interview process.
"I don't think it would hurt to reinterview the other candidates," he said. "I do know we need somebody, and we need them quickly."
None of the elected officials would name the two other candidates who applied.
The city clerk’s office is also searching for an administrative assistant after Ciara Chappell resigned last month.
The office is now closed until the positions can be filled, Brosious said. Brosious also said the closing of the office will not interfere with the public's access to City Hall.
Brosious said members of the public can still visit City Administrator Derrick Backer if they need assistance.
Council meets at 6:15 p.m. July 10 inside City Hall on Market Street.