SUNBURY — City Council members and Mayor Josh Brosious want to renegotiate the $100,000-a-year rent PA CareerLink pays for office space inside City Hall as the organization's yearly lease approaches expiration.
The PA CareerLink office, which serves Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, opened its doors at the 225 Market St. location in July 2011.
The center provides a range of assistance to job seekers and employers.
Councilmembers and Brosious said they are happy to have CareerLink as a tenant and want to be able to sit down and talk with officials about a possible cost increase due to repair issues and utility costs.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is happy to have been working with CareerLink for the past 11 years.
"It's a great working relationship," he said.
Brosious agreed.
"It's important we keep them located where they are right here in Sunbury," he said. "They serve so many residents in our Valley, I have no doubt we will all come to a fair agreement."
Brosious also recognized police week and EMS week and handed out proclamations to the Sunbury Police Department and the Americus Hose Co., Ambulance Service.
"It's nice to receive recognition on behalf of all emergency responders," Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare said.
Council also released $100,000 in American Rescue Funds to go to the East End Fire Co., which will be used toward the purchase of a new fire truck.
Council meets again on May 23 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.