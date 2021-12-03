SUNBURY — City Hall in Sunbury is closed today because of “multiple” COVID-19 cases and exposures, according to city officials.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city offices will be closed at least until Monday.
Backer said he would not say how many cases the city is experiencing.
“In order to ensure employee and public safety we are closed,” Backer said. "People are working remotely from home, it’s just the offices that are closed.”
Backer said all offices inside City Hall are closed along with the department of public works. Backer said the police department will remain open.
Backer said the Sunbury Ice Rink is also remaining open and has not been impacted by the cases.
"Unfortunately this is the time of the year we are seeing the number of positive COVID-19 cases going up and we are paying attention to the numbers at the hospitals," Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "We want to ensure everyone's safety and we will discuss the COVID-19 policies on Dec. 13 at our next council meeting."
Karlovich said City Hall will be cleaned today during the closure and he expects it to reopen on Monday.
City Council's next public meeting is Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.