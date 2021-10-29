SUNBURY — Visitors to City Hall got to hang out with Fred Flintstone, a dinosaur and other characters on Friday
Flintstone, otherwise known as city treasurer Kevin Troup, the dinosaur — Mayor Kurt Karlovich — and members of the city code office all dressed up for Halloween and gave out candy and treats to children who came to City Hall.
"This is an important and fun day for us because we get to meet with people and put smiles on the children's faces when they come here," Karlovich said. "This is one of all of our favorite days."
Troup said he loves dressing up on Halloween and always likes to give back to the community when he can.
"This is just a fun day for everyone here while they work," he said. "We are glad to see the children come in and meet us."
Sebastian Devane, 5, of Northumberland, said he enjoyed meeting with Fred Flintstone, and he loved the candy.
"This was a lot of fun," he said. "I got good candy and I loved seeing all the people, including Fred Flintstone."