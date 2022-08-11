SUNBURY — Mayor Josh Brosious and Sunbury Council members are looking at ways to modernize city hall.
Brosious said he proposed the idea to council members because he wanted to add security measures for various offices located inside.
Brosious said it was time for the city to ask for bids on renovating the first floor of 225 Market St., where the city houses the mayor’s office, the code department and the treasurer’s office.
“I just think it’s time to move into the 21st century and do these upgrades,” Brosious said.
Brosious said he would like to see wiring upgrades, lighting, flooring, ceilings and new doors to the front and back of the building.
“We also want to do security barriers between the public and employees,” Brosious said. “We want to also see about adding security cameras around the building and inside.”
The one thing Brosious said that is important for residents to know is he would be seeking to raise any taxes to get the project completed.
“We are looking at American Rescue Funds, and some money we had budgeted in last year that is left over,” he said.
“We will do what we can afford.”
Brosious said the last upgrade was about 20 years ago and he wants to just bring things up to the modern times.
Councilman Jim Eister said he believes there are some upgrades to be done.
“The bulk of the work has already been done. We upgraded the heating and air conditioning units,” Eister said. "We are converting from electric to gas to make it more energy efficient, so a lot has already been started.”
Eister said council will be narrowing down what exactly will get done during the renovations.
“We will discuss more about this in the coming weeks,” he said.