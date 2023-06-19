SUNBURY — Sunbury Councilman John Barnhart wants residents to contact the code department if they received a letter from the office pertaining to violations or warnings during a recent city walkaround.
Code Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski and other code officers recently conducted a walkaround of various sections of Sunbury and more than 100 letters were sent to residents citing various issues at properties.
Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, said he wants anyone from the public who received a letter to contact the code department and speak to a code officer for clarification.
"We want everyone to be on the same page and make sure people are understanding what we are asking if there was any violation or warning," he said. "We are doing this for the betterment of the entire city and sometimes people don't even know there may be an issue so this is a helpful tool to help save them money in the long run."
Wojciechowski told council the code department team conducted the walkaround and sent 155 letters to residents informing them of issues that may have been spotted at their residences.
"We just want people to be aware of any issues that we may see," he said. "Sometimes the issues are very minor but if they are caught in time it could be a huge savings to the property owner."
Barnhart said he is proud of the department and wants residents to understand the officers are there to help them.
"We are available to come out and make sure things are getting done correctly," he said. "In the long run this helps the owner and the city as a whole, so please call us with any concerns or if you need any clarifications on anything you may have received from the code office."