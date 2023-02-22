SUNBURY — City Councilman John Barnhart and his code department is ready to begin commercial property inspections in Sunbury and more than 100 owners have not responded to the city to ask for an exemption or pay the $200 fee.
The city held various public meetings on the issue in 2022 and City Council voted to approve the updated ordinance, which will now require commercial properties to be inspected by an outside agency every three years.
The inspections required under this ordinance will be carried out utilizing the IPMC 2015, (International Property Maintenance Code), by the city’s designated licensed inspector, detail by North East Inspection Consultants, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance does not require current code compliance and standards. It is intended to provide a standard for the maintenance of equipment, systems, devices and safeguards required by this code or a previous regulation or code under which the structure or premises was constructed, altered or repaired shall be maintained in good working order.
The ordinance will require that the safety systems already in place in a commercial building be in working order, and that minimum structural safety standards are met.
The cost for each inspection will be $200, and inspections will be required on a three-year basis, according to the ordinance.
The inspections became mandatory Jan. 1, 2023.
Barnhart said the inspections are an added safety measure for owners and anyone entering the buildings.
"This is good for everyone," Barnhart said Wednesday. "They will go in, inspect the buildings and any problems will be pointed out and this will help reduce blight and keep these properties up to code. I am very happy these will start and excited to see the end result. There are more than 100 commercial properties that have not responded to us and citations will be issued if we don't hear from them soon."
Barnhart said letters were sent out to property owners to remind them they needed to ask for an exemption or pay the money to be inspected. Barnhart said code department officials also put letters on doors of the properties.
Barnhart said this is not a punishment ordinance, but instead an opportunity for owners to find out if anything is wrong with the structures for safety.
"We want to help all the property owners," he said.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he is in full support of the inspections.
"We want to make sure these buildings are safe," he said. "We do not want to see buildings having to close down because they are not safe."
Brosious said he is encouraging the property owners who did not respond to reach out to the city immediately.
"We only want to keep everyone safe," he said.