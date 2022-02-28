SUNBURY — A Sunbury commercial property ordinance will move forward with a few changes after property owners made suggestions and met with City Council and an outside inspection agency Monday.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said 519 letters were sent out to commercial property owners weeks ago informing them Northeast Inspection Consultants, (NEIC), of Childs, would be conducting inspections at a cost of $200 every three years.
Property owners began to question the ordinance and city Solicitor Joel Wiest recommend the city freeze the ordinance until property owners could be heard and meet with NEIC.
NEIC is a state-licensed inspection agency for commercial properties. Prior to the new ordinance, the city was not allowed to inspect commercial properties as special training is needed, according to the law. NEIC serves Danville, Shamokin, Point Township, Northumberland and Sunbury.
On Monday, owners were also informed council had made a few revisions to the ordinance.
The new ordinance will allow some of those property owners to be waived from inspections.
Any property owner whose structure is not used by the public will not have to pay the fee or get the inspection through NEIC, according to council.
Buildings that are utilized by the public will need to be inspected, Wiest said.
The Squeeze In owner Bob Snyder, said he is in favor of the inspections because it assures the public is safe and believes it is in the best interest of the property owner to know what's going on with their structure.
"If a business can't afford to pay the $200 fee every three years then they really don't have a business," he said.
Mayor Josh Brosious explained the new changes also include buildings being looked at on a case-by-case basis.
Wiest said each case will be reviewed.
The only pending issue, commercial properties owned by nonprofits, will be discussed and also reviewed on a case-by-case basis, Wiest said.
City-owned buildings and county-owned buildings inside city limits are also subject to be inspected by NEIC, Brosious said.
Council said a date for the start of the inspections would be announced at the next council meeting.
Council meets again on March 14 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.