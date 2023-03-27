SUNBURY — About 50 property owners came to listen to City Council answer questions Monday about the mandatory commercial property inspections Sunbury is beginning to enforce.
Jackie Hart, a representative of North East Inspection Consultants (NEIC), was in attendance and answered only one question directed toward her.
Owners asked who approved exemptions from having to pay the $200 fee and bypass the inspection process.
Hart said that decision is up to council. The 45-minute question and answer period went by with only a few questions but more concerns.
"What are we going to do with some of the condemned properties in town," property owner Laurie Johnson asked. "Are we going to fine them? And if so, what if they don't pay?"
Solicitor Joel Wiest said the city can then work on taking over the property if need be.
Councilman John Barnhart said the inspections, which will begin in mid-April and are required under a city ordinance, will be carried out using the IPMC 2015, (International Property Maintenance Code) by the city’s designated licensed inspector, North East Inspection Consultants, according to the ordinance.
Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowsk previously said 466 commercial property owners received letters about the inspections.
Other questions were asked who was getting the money from the fees.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said $160 of the money goes to NEIC and that the city was not making any money.
Another question was what will happen to the former Sunbury Police Station building on Market Street.
Barnhart said the city is showing a sign of good faith and having all city properties inspected and that any repairs that are needed would be done. Including the former police station. Barnhart said the former station would then be sold.
Brosious and Barnhart both told those in attendance that the city is doing these inspections for safety reasons.
“We are doing this to improve our city,” Barnhart said.
Council also met and approved another $5,000 in donations from various organizations and businesses toward the wetlands project.
Council meets again on April 10.