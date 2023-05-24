SUNBURY — Most of the 466 commercial property owners in Sunbury are complying to a new ordinance, according to Sunbury Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski.
Inspections began last month.
Wojciechowski said there are still 28 property owners that have not paid the $200 fee to be inspected.
“The commercial property inspections have been going well and almost everyone has been scheduling inspections and being compliant,” he said.
Wojciechowski said those that have not paid will face consequences.
“It’s just so much easier to pay this, get it scheduled and get the inspections done,” he said.
City Councilman John Barnhart said he and Wojciechowski are working with solicitor Joel Wiest about beginning to issue fines or putting liens on properties that are not compliant.
“I am very happy to see the owners that are working with us,” Barnhart said. “There are still a few that are not being compliant, and we are working with the solicitor on getting this taken care of.”
The ordinance was passed earlier this year by council and Mayor Josh Brosious.
The ordinance states, under the IPMC 2015 (International Property Maintenance Code), inspections will be conducted by the city’s designated licensed inspector, North East Inspection Consultants.
Barnhart and Wojciechowski both said getting the inspection only helps owners.
“This is a way to catch a problem that the owner may not know is even there,” Wojciechowski said. “This could save owners a lot of money getting something corrected now before it becomes a bigger issue later.”
Barnhart agreed.
“Now that these buildings are getting fixed even with the minor issues, I would love to see more and more businesses start to come to the city,” he said