SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council is searching for committee members to discuss what to do with the soon-to-be-former police station building on Market Street.
The building, located at 440 Market St., has been a hot topic for years as council members past and present wanted to shut the building down and relocate the department because of the structure deteriorating.
Within the next two months, the department will land in its new home at 337 Arch St., and the Market Street structure will be vacant.
“We want to get a committee together to discuss possible options if any,” Councilman Chris Reis said. “We did this when we put a committee together to go into the Market Street building and tour it and see if it was feasible to fix up and keep for our police. Obviously, that answer was no but now we are looking at what could be done with it.”
At the time, engineers and community members looked over the property and decided it would be costly and not feasible to fix the building. The structure has four floors and needs a new elevator, that would cost nearly $100,000 to replace. There are problems with the heating and cooling unit and has significant water damage throughout the structure.
Reis said putting a committee together is the best way to go about making any decisions.
Councilman Jim Eister agreed and said the city wants to look at all options before making any decisions on knocking down the structure.
"We want to make sure the proper decisions are made to either remodel it and put it back out there as a business property or as the last resort to take it down," Eister said.
Councilman Josh Brosious said the building needs to be approached with a long-term plan.
“We need to use it in a way that will benefit the entire community along with bringing in tax revenue,” he said. “We cannot be in a hurry to unload this property unless their plan is a plan set in place. The committee needs to communicate with council during the process to make sure the interests of the city are the focal point.
"I believe this would be another great location for a winery or brewery in Sunbury. It’s in the center of downtown and within walking distance of their eating and drinking establishments.”
There will be a select group of people on the committee, including a few members of the public. City Administrator Derrick Backer said anyone interested in applying to be on the committee should apply before Aug, 22 with a letter of intent to City Hall.