SUNBURY — The Sunbury Community Pool will open on June 25, according to Councilman Jim Eister.
Eister said the city is still working out the details on what social distancing rules will be put in place to keep swimmers safe from the coronavirus.
More than $150,000 worth of renovations that got underway at the pool last month were completed over this past weekend and the pool was filled by Good Will Hose Co. on Sunday, Eister said.
"We are looking forward to the pool opening," Eister said. "We will have more announcements on what the rules and regulations will be in the coming days."