SUNBURY — City Council members will hold a work session to discuss the felony drug convictions landlord-tenant ordinance and a new policy that would also address nuisance properties.
Councilman John Barnhart said he decided to remove the topic from Monday's City Council meeting in order to get more information and come up with an ordinance that is fair to all, he said.
The old ordinance, which was passed in 2012, banned all convicted drug dealers from renting in the city for seven years.
In the new ordinance, points will be assessed when charges are filed on the federal, state or local level for any of the felony charges that include aggravated assault, homicide, murder, voluntary or involuntary manslaughter, assault of law enforcement, drug delivery resulting in death, stalking, strangulation, hazing, kidnapping and trafficking, as well as several others.
The new system states points may be assessed against a property, owner or tenant if the nuisance behavior occurs on the surrounding sidewalk, street, or other property and is traceable to the property, owner or tenant.
The work session will be announced so the public can attend, Barnhart said.
Council and Mayor Josh Brosious also delayed a vote on spending $119,000 on a new comprehensive plan for the city.
Brosious said he wanted to make sure council reviewed the proposed plan and wanted a work session so the public can also attend.
Brosious said he did not want a repeat of 2012, when council and former Mayor David Persing passed a 170-page plan that was written by SEDA- Council of Governments.
The proposal, which cost the city $60,000, consisted of land use ideas, the development of walkways throughout Sunbury and job creation tactics.
Brosious said he wants to make sure everyone is well aware of what the new plan consists of and that the public can have say.
Council meets again on Dec. 12 at 6:15 p.m.