SUNBURY — City Council members and Mayor Josh Brosious want the public to be involved in how $979,913 in American Rescue Plan funding is used in Sunbury.
On Monday, City Council held a meeting in order to hear ideas from the public on how to spend the funding that is now available to the city.
"We wanted to hear from residents or groups and see what they are saying they believe the money should be used for," Brosious said. "This is the start of getting the conversation going and we can see what best benefits our city."
The meeting began with council members listening to proposals from representatives of SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), of Lewisburg, explaining why they should be the project managers of the money.
SEDA-COG representative Teri Provast explained to council members how SEDA-COG would help the city every step of the way and making sure all the funds were spent legally. Provast answered questions about the use of the money and said she has read through the entire 400-page outline of how the federal government wants to keep track of the spending.
Provast, who has worked with federal funds for 16 years and has managed several projects, has worked with city officials before on various funding projects. SEDA-COG would charge $70,000 for all of its fees through spending the money and for any additional unforeseen issues that could arise after the program is completed.
Next up was Cory Johnson, of Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg, which is a public accountant firm. Johnson was not present for the meeting but called in via phone for the public to hear.
Johnson explained his firm would also watch the spending and make sure the city was following the proper procedures.
The price was $25,000 for handling the money, according to Johnson.
Brosious said the city would need Solicitor Joel Wiest to look over the contracts and see what the difference is in the services before making any decisions on which organization would handle the money.
Ideas from residents
Members of the public who spoke were resident and former City Administrator Jody Ocker who asked the city what was already spent and what projects they were considering.
Councilman Jim Eister said the city has discussed a new fire truck, a traffic light study at the recently purchased Celetox site and a facade program for businesses through the city.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city has already spent $105,000, $70,000 of which went to city employees for bonuses for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other speakers included Tammy Koonsman, who owns Little Addy's Cafe, on Market Street.
Koonsman said she would like to see the city put a chunk of money in a pot for small business owners to apply for a portion in order to help businesses that lost revenue through the pandemic.
Koonsman said she would also like the city to set aside some cash for commercial property owners to apply for so they could afford the needed repairs that may come with purchasing a commercial structure.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime money that could help move Sunbury forward and put the city in a very good financial state for years to come," Brosious said. I look forward to working with the community and council on using these funds to better Sunbury for everyone."
City officials said they will host another meeting to get more input from residents and that any resident can send submit a request for funding to City Hall.