Sunbury council hires new police officer

SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department continues to grow after City Council hired another full-time officer Monday night.
Trey Kurtz, orginally of Lock Haven, was hired by City Council Monday night as a full-time officer with a salary of $49,230.
Kurtz, who has five years of police experience, said he was thrilled to join the department.
"I am very excited to be here and I look forward to getting to know the community," he said after being sworn in by Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Karlovich is sticking to his plan of staggering hires within the department and is now up to seven full time officers. Karlovich said he wants to get a staff of 12 full-time officers within the next two years.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare said he is happy the department continues to grow.
"Things are going well and we are all excited," he said. "The guys are all ready to go as they are all ready to get out there and hit the streets."
Reagan Street project
Council also approved $248,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding from the state to go toward the Reagan Street project.
In May, the city announced a $1 million Community Development Block Grant was awarded to the project.
City Councilman Jim Eister, who has been dealing with the project for the past 10 years, said the project will begin on Front Street and continue up Reagan Street to 4th Street.
Phase 1, which has an estimated cost of $2.2 million, will be the most important because it will resolve the flooding that occurs during severe rain events.
A new 48-inch line will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater line, which backs up during storms. The 48-inch line will just be a sewer line, Eister said.