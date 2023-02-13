SUNBURY — Tonight's Sunbury City Council meeting has been canceled after city officials failed to post the agenda online 24 hours before the meeting.
Act 65 of 2021 signed by the legislature requires that meeting agendas must be posted at the meeting location and the principal office of the township and online at least 24 hours in advance of each meeting.
Mayor Josh Brosious said the city did not post the agenda and therefore tonight's meeting is canceled. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 20.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.