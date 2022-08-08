SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious wants campers on Packer Island to be able to drive their golf carts into the city to purchase supplies.
Brosious brought up the topic during Monday's City Council meeting and said he wants the city to be golf cart-friendly and follow all traffic rules.
"We want to be able to bring more people into the city to visit our businesses," he said.
Council members also discussed the use of dumpsters by residents.
Brosious said he wants council members to draft an ordinance for residents who place dumpsters on city streets.
Brosious said residents should be allowed to place the dumpster on the road near their property for a week before paying a fee for each additional week the dumpster is needed.
Council members also heard from former Mayor Kurt Karlovich who said the S.W.E.E.P project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park — is moving forward. Excavation is being conducted and signs are being made.
The first phase of the area between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, where the S.W.E.E.P project is located, should be complete by the end of September.
According to Councilman Jim Eister, G&R Charles, of Port Trevorton, will begin to break ground at the property in mid-August.
Karlovich said he is also out getting sponsors to name the trails that will be available for the public to walk.
The construction will include forming a trail along the wooded area for people to walk, sit on benches and read various educational signage that will be placed throughout the property.
The "wetland portion" is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
The wetlands have received roughly $125,000 in various grants and donations, according to city officials. The city has also applied for more funding from the state and federal government.