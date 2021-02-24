SUNBURY — Sunbury's City Council will no longer vote twice a month, but will use the second Monday of every month as a discussion-only meeting for topics while the fourth Monday as a voting meeting.
Council approved the changes Feb. 22. Some of the new policies also include all public comments or names for comment on agenda topics must be pre-submitted via email, or directly in writing, to the City Clerk’s office, by noon the day of the meeting.
No public comments on agenda items other than those pre-submitted comments or names, will be addressed at any City Council meeting, according to the policy.
All agendas and Zoom IDs will be provided on the city’s website no later than 24 hours prior to the council meeting. Council has not decided when it will allow for the general public to attend meetings in-person as of yet.
For more information or to submit a question contact the City Clerk Jolinn Barner at jbarner@sunburypa.org