Sunbury City Council will select a new headquarters for its police department next week before voting later this month.
Council members said during Monday's meeting they will choose between three locations during an April 20 work session. Council will then vote on April 27 and the process of moving the department to its new headquarters will begin.
In the city's first meeting via video conference held on Monday, Council members decided on 441 Chestnut St., a city-owned building used as storarge, 337 Arch St., which was own by late Mayor Jesse Woodring, and 700 N. 4th St., which is the old Edison Elementary School, owned by city businessman Mark Walberg.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said council members will meet on April 20 to decide during a work session.
Council voted on closing the window of opportunity for any other property owner to submit their building for use.
Councilman Josh Brosious was the lone no vote saying city officials should not forward during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"I voted no in moving forward because I believe we are rushing into making a decision," Brosious said. "If you look back on the record we have people changing their minds and a mayor going on record saying he wants to keep the department happy. I am going to do what is best for the citizens long term not just a temporary fix to keep people happy. We need to put this on hold for now."
Brosious said he will attend the April 20 work session to discuss the options and voice his concerns.
"You are telling me that is the best we can come up with and no other options?" Brosious said. "There are always other options out there in my opinion and all I want to do is make sure our residents are not wasting their money."
Ocker said the city needs to move forward.
"The need for a new station has been ongoing for 15 years with at least two building committees established and both had a failure to move forward," she said. "The current building is not sustainable. For this city to move forward we need to take care of our police department. I understand the citizens getting the right value and with the three options on the table, it is certainly possible."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is also happy the city is moving forward.
"The police department has been in the same building for more than a decade. We have been pushing forward to find a replacement property," Karlovich said. "This process is not at all, in my opinion, being rushed. It has been worked on for numerous years and it has been time to move forward and we need to continue to move forward for the best interest of the city and our police department."