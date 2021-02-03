Sunbury city officials are alerting residents of snow removal on Chestnut, Wolverton and Walnut streets on Thursday.
Street crews will begin clearing the streets at 7 a.m. and will wrap up by 4:30 p.m.
Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the streets and to keep clear of the operation.
Today, road crews are clearning Market Street from Front to 10th strees and portions of adjoining streets with parking meters.
Call the City of Sunbury Department of Public Works at 570-286-5761 with any questions.