SUNBURY — Sunbury officials will continue to monitor the Susquehanna River and surrounding creeks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida as they did throughout the day Wednesday, but according to the National Weather Service the river will crest at 16.3 feet, well below the flooding stage of 24 feet.
According to Sunbury Municipal Authority Flood Control manager Jeff Lewis, crews will still be out for the next 48 hours watching levels of the Susquehanna River, Shamokin Creek, Little Shamokin Creek and Spring Run.
“We will keep a close eye on these,” Lewis said. “Our crews are acting fast and we have been ahead of everything so far.”
Lewis said when Tropical Storm Lee struck the Valley in 2011 on Sept. 7 and 8, a combined 8.76 inches of rain fell and flooding occurred because the ground was saturated with the combined 10 inches of rain that fell days before the storm hit.
A combined 27 inches of rain fell in August and September in 2011, whereas this year a combined rain of 6.37 inches in August and 3.46 in September up until 7 a.m. on Wednesday fell. From when the storm began at 1 a.m. on Wednesday until it slowed down around 5 p.m., 4.45 inches fell. An additional inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected to fall the rest of the night.
“This was a significant storm,” Lewis said. “We continued to monitor throughout the day and evening but this amount of rain in a short period of time was significant.”
Lewis said in 2011, the rain was much worse.
“It was a lot of rain over a several-day period back then,” Lewis said.
As a precaution, Lewis made the call at around 2 p.m. Wednesday to close Market Street coming into the city from Upper Augusta after the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings. The Shikellamy School District decided to release students beginning at 12:30 and ending at 1 p.m., giving crews enough time to prepare to close the roads if needed. Superintendent Jason Bendle said he wanted to act on the side of caution when making the decision to send students home early.
Crews from the city streets department and the municipal authority worked together to set up the barrier after all the buses were through and make sure traffic was aware the road was closed.
“We have been working together with the city and the communication is great,” Lewis said.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said he wanted to go out with crews to set up the barrier and make sure residents knew what was happening.
“The city department of public works, Sunbury Municipal Authority and Flood Control have been working together and preparing for flood issues for the past few days, should those measures be needed during this storm,” he said. “The city is well prepared for these situations and Jeff Lewis has been great keeping the city informed on what has been going on with the waterways surrounding Sunbury. From what I have seen, great training and preparation has allowed these entities to work together flawlessly today.”
The Susquehanna River registered at 9.03 feet and rose to near 11 feet by 5 p.m. Flooding is 24 feet, Lewis said.
Lewis said the municipal authority was having technical issues with its river gauge but he was working on getting exact numbers.
Shamokin Creek registered at 3.42 feet at 7 a.m. and rose to 9.97, while flooding is at 14 feet, according to Lewis. Little Shamokin Creek registered at 3.17 at 7 a.m. and rose to 8.1 by 5 p.m, Lewis said.
No major issues were reported, Lewis said.
Councilman Jim Eister praised the city streets department for closing down Reagan Street quickly and the municipal authority for their rapid response to the storm.
“They all were out in the elements and were doing a great job,” he said. “The work these guys do needs to be recognized as they are truly concerned for the residents of our community.”