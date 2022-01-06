SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are urging residents to follow all policies and procedures during snow events so that plow trucks can move around and everyone remains safe as the Valley prepares for the first snowfall of the year.
According to Code Department supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, residents will have 24-hours after the snow stops to clean all sidewalks to avoid being fined.
He said he wants residents to be aware of the ordinance and wants to make sure everyone remains safe during any and all snow events.
He said residents can be fined if they do not follow the ordinance and should contact the code department if they have questions.
Accuweather meteorologist Paul Walker said the Valley will start to see snow late Thursday night and clearing the sidewalks could be an issue because of the freezing temperatures. A Winter Weather Advisory was scheduled to expire at 6 a.m. Friday with forecasts for 2-4 inches possible across the region.
“There will not be any big accumulations,” Walker said. “But it will be slippery out there and could cause some travel problems.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he wants residents to move around the city with caution, or just stay home and relax and let the streets department clear the roads.
“If residents can use the city parking lots in order to help make way for the plows, that would be great,” he said. “This allows our streets department to clear the streets and lets traffic keep flowing with little to no issues.”
Walker said the next few days will be the beginning of winter.
"It will be cold and that cold will extend for some time,” he said.
Streets Department supervisor Steve Welker said his department is also ready for the snow.
"We are 100-percent prepared," Welker said as streets department crews primed the streets for the snow. "Crews will be out clearing blighted properties as well as the city-owned buildings."
Welker said crews will be out plowing and salting as needed through the day. Crews will remain on through the storm, Welker said.