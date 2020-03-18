SUNBURY — Mayor Kurt Karlovich declared a state of emergency in Sunbury Wednesday afternoon due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"With the support of City Council, we will continue to plan and prepare for the local presence of the COVID-19 virus," Karlovich said. "This action follows those of the Governor of the Commonwealth and the President of the United States, and is the result of ongoing consultation and collaboration with various federal, state and local health and emergency management providers."
This declaration is deemed necessary to ensure the continuation of essential services to residents and businesses during a public health emergency, solicitor Joel Wiest said.
"This declaration will afford the city of Sunbury flexibility to act quickly outside of time-consuming procedures and formalities while continuing to ensure ongoing protected processes necessary to this government," he said. "This declaration will further ensure proper access to any federal, state or local support which may be available to Sunbury and/or its residents and businesses."
Karlovich said the state of emergency is not meant to limit the ability of our residents and/or visitors to travel, leave their homes, or be restricted by local government in any way.
"This step is taken to ensure that our residents receive all necessary help, not to make this uncertain situation more unbearable for our citizens," Karlovich said.
The order states:
City operations will continue to be restricted as determined by the respective department directors, in conjunction with the City Council.
All public safety operations will continue in full.
All water and sewer operations will continue.
Trash collection will continue.
The city website will remain operational and will be updated regularly.
All city offices will remain operational, however, access to the same will be restricted to remote alternatives (telephone, email, etc.), and city hall and all city buildings, with the exception of the police station, shall be locked.
The city will review its options to meet and take action electronically while remaining open to the public via Facebook Live or another viable alternative.
City playgrounds, the skating rink, tennis courts, etc., are closed until further notice.
City Parks remain open to the public, but social distancing is encouraged.
The city would suggest that any persons needing assistance other than emergency services, for any reason, contact 211 for the United Way Helpline or, if unsuccessful, contact city hall.