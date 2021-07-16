SUNBURY — Sunbury's City Council is demanding repayment of $12,000 from a Harrisburg grant writer after council members say they didn’t receive 104 grant applications that were paid for.
A letter acquired Friday through The Right To Know Law showed city solicitor Joel Wiest sent Daniel Zalewski Jr., a grant writer from the Harrisburg area, a demand for repayment notice. He has 30 days to pay, according to the letter.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city paid Zalewski $12,000 in 2020 for 120 grants to be filled out and applied for, but they have only received 16 in the past year.
“Quite simply you have failed to perform the requirements of your agreement with the city of Sunbury despite being given a six-month extension at your request,” Wiest wrote in the letter.
“Please consider this correspondence to be a demand for immediate repayment of all funds previously paid to you.”
Zalewski said earlier this week he has attempted to contact the city and set up a meeting because he wants to fulfill his contract and plans on getting the rest of the grants done in the next two to three months.
Zaleski could not be reached Friday for comment
Wiest and council said times up.
“Should you fail to repay the funds City Council has instructed me to seek action against you and seek all possible damages, including both incidental and consequential damages in addition to the monies you have already been paid,” Wiest wrote. "I have instructed all city employees and agents to have no further contact with you due to anticipated legal action against you."
Councilmembers and Mayor Kurt Karlovich declined comment pending legal action.
The issue was brought up at the July 12 council meeting and council and Karlovich met in an executive session earlier this week to discuss the situation.
According to the contract, Zalewski Jr. was to be paid $12,000 or $100 per grant. Backer said Zaleski submitted 16 applications to various places.