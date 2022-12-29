SUNBURY — City and county officials are concerned with an emergency plan that did not work correctly on Dec. 23 at the River Front Apartments when there was a power outage and backup generators didn't work properly.
During a special City Council meeting on Wednesday, Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge told the board he wanted to commend the Shikellamy High School, the Americus Hose Co., and city employees for their quick actions during a power outage that occurred the evening of Dec. 23 that forced tenants to almost have to evacuate the building.
Savidge said backup generators were not working after the power outage that took out nearly 2,500 homes in the Valley. The power came back just as the evacuation was beginning.
Savidge said he believes an updated plan is necessary.
“I think everyone responded quickly and we were all set to make sure people were safe,” Savidge told council. "But I think we need to get a better plan in place.”
Americus Hose Co. President Jerome Alex said he was also concerned and said he had heard from various people about conditions inside the complex and that the safety plan needs to be updated.
The Americus Hose Co. also opened up its doors in case anyone from the apartments needed somewhere to go if the power was not restored.
City solicitor Joel Wiest listened to the concerns and said he will be looking into what happened and how the city, county and the complex can work together to make sure nothing like the Dec. 23 incident ever takes place again.
No residents were displaced as the power was restored within a short timeframe, according to county Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Jeffery.
Savidge said officials were doing all they could in case the outage lasted longer than expected.
Savidge said he texted Jeffery once the power went out, and Jeffery was already on his way to the complex.
The two worked together and spoke with Shikellamy School district officials in order to open up the high school for residents as a temporary shelter.
The Sunbury Fire Department and city streets department also arrived at the scene and the evacuation process was about to begin. Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said he wanted residents out of the complex for safety reasons, according to Jeffery.
"I was starting the process," Long said. "The next day a pipe burst and water was running when we got there. Ceiling tiles were falling down and maintenance was already there, shutting the water off."
Long said he was unsure why the backup generators and the emergency lighting were not active with the total power outage.
"Residents remained calm, but I am in agreement we need to be more proactive with these incidents that we don't deal with on a regular basis," Long said. "Everyone worked together for the organized chaos. We just need to be better at some things."
Savidge said he was also at the complex and people remained calm, but the situation could have been bad.
"We just need to get the city, county and the complex all on the same page," he said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he wants the code department to visit the apartment complex.
“We need to look into this for the safety of the residents,” he said. "The code department along with other agencies need to make sure safety is the top priority and requirements are being followed.”
Savidge said the Red Cross was called and supplies were getting ready to be delivered to the high school before the evacuation was called off.
River Front Apartment management did not respond to a call seeking comment.
Kelly Morrison, senior property manager for River Front Apartments released a statement on the incident Thursday.
"The series of events that occurred at River Front Apartments was triggered by severe weather and extremely cold conditions that led to a power outage, which is beyond our control," she said. "The systems in the building all need electric to run. Unfortunately, the generators failed and would not come on to restore power. The generator is tested/ran monthly by in-house staff and inspected quarterly by an outside vendor."
Morrison said the generator was run earlier this month and was fully operational.
"The last quarterly inspection was conducted on Dec. 6 and the generator fully passed inspection. After the emergency, it was found that the battery test on the generator showed the batteries were good and it did not disclose a bad cell, which caused the failure," she said.
"Four of our five employees were on site, and multiple contractors were called in. These types of outages and problems were not specific to River Front and were being experienced throughout the state and all vendors and contractors were inundated with calls, but we did have a very good response time."
Morrison said there is an emergency plan in place, but the facility's staff and emergency responders felt communication could have been better and they are working to correct deficiencies.
"Prior to and during the actual emergency, the property manager and members of the fire company had already had conversation that they should meet to revisit and discuss the evacuation plan and fire drills," she said. "We do have an emergency book in a fire box for emergency response teams that was not accessed. It is our belief that with communication and meetings we can rectify any issues that arose so that if a similar emergency occurs in the future, processes and coordination between agencies will be a lot more efficient.
"We appreciate the responsiveness of emergency responders, the community, the residents and their families, the staff, and the vendors. No residents were injured during this event, and we are most thankful for that."