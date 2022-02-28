SUNBURY — Sunbury council members approved $200,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to go to city fire departments Monday night. The city received a total of $979,913 in American Rescue Plan funds.
City council members approved $100,000 for the East End Hose Co., and $100,000 for the Americus Hose Co., to be used for equipment and a new ladder truck.
The Americus Hose Co. ladder truck will cost $1.3 million, Americus President Jerome Alex said. The fire company has also requested various grants through the state for help pay for the new truck.
Councilman Jim Eister said the city needs to work harder at helping out the fire departments and that a new game plan for the city to set aside money each year to update equipment within the department is needed.
Council also approved SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), of Lewisburg, to handle the funds for a fee of $65,000.
SEDA-COG representative Teri Provost previously explained to council members how SEDA-COG would help the city every step of the way and make sure all the funds were spent legally. Provost answered questions about the use of the money and said she has read through the entire 400-page outline of how the federal government wants to keep track of the spending.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city has already spent $70,000 of the funds, which was used for bonuses to city employees for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members also approved $30,000 for new radios for the city fire police.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare asked council members to approve $36,000 in funds for the purchase of a new police vehicle. Eister said the department has the money already budgeted so he wanted to check into the budget further before committing the rescue funds.
The purchase of the vehicle was approved but council and Brosious said they will review the police budget and decide where to pull the funds from at a later date.
Council also discussed the next batch of spending which could potentially be on a new parking meter system in the city and equipment for the code office.
Little Addy’s Cafe, on Market Street, owner Tammy Koonsman asked council to consider giving some of the funds to businesses that are struggling.
Brosious said council was still in the process of discussing various options for spending the money.