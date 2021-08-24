SUNBURY — The Dollar General store on Market Street in Sunbury is closed after a state inspector deemed the rear of the structure unsafe.
According to report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. on July 27 and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects.”
The violation means the beams inside the structure in the back of the building are not strong enough to support snow or rain that might accumulate on the roof, according to property owner Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood.
City Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said the code office is working with Giordiano and Dollar General.
"The code office is diligently working on making sure that the building is safe for the business and the residences there,” he said. "We understand the importance of having that store downtown for our residents to have a store like that so easily accessible and we will continue to work with the property owners to get them to a point they can safely reopen."
Giordiano said she plans to repair the structure, which also has nine apartment units housing 18 residents above the store.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said residents inside the structure are not being asked to leave.
“At this time, the residents do not need to leave the building as the structural issues are in the back warehouse portion of the building," he said. "The owner will be following the uniform construction code requirements to rectify the violations. We hope to have this issue resolved in a quick and timely manner. That being said, the safety and well-being of the residents in the building, and patrons who frequent Dollar General, are our top priority.”
Dollar General management did not return a call for comment.
The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.
Marino's final report details the repairs need to bring the building up to code.
"Bring in a structural engineer to evaluate the structural members of the beams located in the Dollar General warehouse and other water affected areas and make the necessary structural repairs to the property to bring them to the standards of the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code based on the report provided by Structural Engineering Firm,” Marino wrote.
"Repair all peeled paint in common area hallways and fallen/broken ceiling blocks. Repair the walking surfaces and tiles in the common area and all other areas affected by roof leakage and add proper lighting to the common area hallways and emergency exit signs to all locations of egress in the common areas of the building.”
"I had structural engineers out there to look at the building," Giordano said Tuesday. "It's not the building that is not safe, it is that there is a concern that a back of the building over the warehouse where the air conditioners were put in that were put in wrong."
"This issue is in the back of the building and all of the occupants are safe," she said. "We are taking care of the problem and we have been in contact with Dollar General and they are working with us.
"I have contacted contractors who will be at the building and getting started on getting this fixed."
Councilman Josh Brosious said the news of the Dollar General having to close its doors, for the time being, is big because residents depend on the store.
"The news of Dollar General comes to me as a complete shock to the city,” he said. "The store provides many needs to the citizens downtown because it is within walking distance for many patrons. The city must work with Dollar General to help meet the needs of the citizens and find a new location. The property owner needs to be held responsible for not keeping a safe building for all its tenants. This is just another reason why we need to get in and inspect all these commercial buildings.”
City solicitor Joel Wiest said the city will follow the law.
“The city will enforce all possible regulations to ensure the safety of the community relative to the structural issues found in this building,” he said.
Resident Harry Stahl, 48, said he is concerned that Dollar General will leave.
“That would be a shame as I know I myself visit the store often to get supplies,” he said. “Especially in the winter when people can’t drive because it is nice to be able to walk to the store and get what you need.”
City officials said Giordiano has 30 days to get the structure up to code for Dollar General to reopen.
Reis said the commercial building inspection ordinance passed last year will result in more issues like they are facing with the Market Street property.
"With us passing the commercial property ordinance last year and not even starting the actual inspections yet, which is likely to come early next year, this is something we may come across again,” he said. “We need to continue to be proactive in making sure all commercial buildings in the city are safe after not having a way to inspect them ever.”