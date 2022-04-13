SUNBURY — The downtown Sunbury Dollar General is open eight months after it was shut down for a failed inspection.
The building located at 408-412 Market St., had been gutted and completely remodeled after an August inspection closed the structure for code violations. In December, city officials announced the building met code regulations and was set to reopen whenever they wanted.
“I am so happy to be back to my home store,” said Sunbury Dollar General store manager Kassie Hoover, 23, of Sunbury. “We opened on Monday and we have been busy ever since.”
The store has brand new flooring, shelving, video surveillance cameras and new products for its customers.
“Everything is new,” Hoover said. “We are all excited to be back and in a newly remodeled place.”
Hoover said the store previously had five employees, but now Dollar General has added two more to help with the expected flood of customers.
“I missed this place so much,” said Nancy Brosius, 70, of Sunbury. “I’m a walker so I waited every day to hear about when this store would open again.”
Hoover said she is impressed with the improvements.
“It’s so nice now inside,” she said. “I love shopping here and I am just very glad to see that everything worked out and the store is back open in downtown.”
The location will also be adding up to three more positions, according to Dollar General representatives.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy to see the store open and people shopping.
“I have been saying that this store needed to come back to the downtown,” he said. “Everyone worked together and now our residents can go back to enjoying shopping for what they need while walking downtown. This is a success story for Sunbury and its residents.”