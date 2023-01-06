SUNBURY — The Dollar General in downtown Sunbury will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday after the city code department cleared the structure Friday.
According to city code department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, the Dollar General was closed earlier this week and for the second time in two years, after it was reported a roof was leaking and filling the store with water.
Wojciechowski said on Friday his department entered the store and discovered that a basketball was stuffed into a drain and caused the backup, and that the roof is now secure enough to hold the rain or snow.
Last year, according to a report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects" in July 2021. The store was closed from late July until April 2022.
The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.
The building also houses nine apartment units above the store.
Wojciechowski said the apartments are safe and there is no damage as of Tuesday.
The store went through major renovations last year after being closed for more than eight months, officials said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was thrilled to hear the store would be reopening.
"I am happy to see the roof issue is fixed and the store is back open," Brosious said. "The code department worked endlessly with the owner and happy they are moving forward with a new property manager so these issues no longer occur."
Wojciechowski said he spoke to the building owner, Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood, and the woman was on vacation but planned on repairing the structure and finding out what happened.