SUNBURY — Sunbury's city council is eying 2022 without a tax increase and some hope to offer a boost in pay for city workers next year.
Councilman Josh Brosious wants to give employees a 5-percent raise, while other council members are saying they want to see where the budget stands after including a 2-percent raise to start.
“I feel as if our employees have been so dedicated to the city that we need to show them we appreciate them,” Brosious said during a city budget meeting Monday.
Councilman Chris Reis agreed but said he was even willing to see what a 3-percent raise did to the budget to start.
“I am good with giving our employees the raises,” he said. “But I think we need to look at all of our numbers and go from there.”
The budget the city is working on this year will be $3.58 million, with no tax increases, council said.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is also in favor of raises but said he wants to make sure the city can afford them.
“We all agree our employees are doing a great job for the residents,” he said. “Let’s just focus on what we can do and make sure we get them something.”
City Treasurer Kevin Troup said the city is in good financial shape coming off the pandemic but he wants to see all departments continue to work together and watch spending.
Brosious is also continuing his push on giving full-time city employees a $2,000 bonus and $1,000 bonus to part-timers out of the American Rescue Funds for their dedication to the city for working through COVID-19.
“I am seeing this done all over the place,” Brosious told council Monday night.
Council members listened and said when the time comes to discuss what the $980,000 will be used for, bonuses are an option as part of the spending.
“I want to give the workers some type of bonus money for being an essential worker during that time,” he said. “Without these amazing workers, the city could not have made it through these tough times. Our workers are our greatest assets and this is a small token of appreciation.”
City Administrator Derrick Backer explained the official guidelines on what the money can be used for is yet to be determined but that he received notice some of the funds can be used for lost revenue and that money could be placed in the general operating budget to be spent as the city sees fit.