SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department has added two new vehicles to its fleet following approval from city council members.
The city recently approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which will be an asset to the department when moving equipment or driving in snowy conditions, and a four-wheel-drive 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Police Chief Brad Hare said he is grateful to council members and Mayor Josh Brosious for supporting the department as it keeps up with the need to stay on top of the latest equipment.
"We are all very grateful to be working hand-in-hand with Mayor Brosious and council," he said. "These additions to the police vehicle fleet will make a huge difference to all of us. It will also allow our officers a way to get to scenes or respond to calls when the weather is bad in a safe manner."
Hare said the pickup truck will also be used when police move various pieces of equipment around.
"This was something that was just needed," he said. "We will now not have to worry about borrowing any vehicles from any other department inside the city."
Brosious said he is happy to be able to help the department stay ahead of the game when it comes to modern equipment.
"This is one of the many tools the police department needs in order to do their job," Brosious said. "Police have serviced more than 6,700 calls this year and continue to catch criminals in Sunbury. As I stated before if you commit a crime in Sunbury you will be caught and the results have been proven time and time again."
Brosious said the new truck cost around $45,000 and, with the special police package that is required, the total came to around $53,000, which council approved earlier this year.
Hare said the department's 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe also will cost around $53,000, he said.