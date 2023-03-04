SUNBURY — Residents in Sunbury might have fewer explosive options to celebrate with on Independence Day this year.
Sunbury officials and Mayor Josh Brosious are looking at a state fireworks law and trying to adopt a new ordinance for city residents.
According to solicitor Joel Wiest the city is reviewing the state law which restricts some fireworks, including larger scale explosives, from being set off in city limits.
Wiest said he is reviewing the law and working with Councilman John Barnhart and Chief Brad Hare in an attempt to come up with an ordinance based on the law.
The law says fireworks can't be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without the express permission of the property owner, discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building, discharged toward a motor vehicle or building, or discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
Hare said he wants to see a middle of the road ordinance for the city because a complete ban of larger scale fireworks is hard to control for his department on holiday's let alone banning all fireworks.
"We can't keep up with the calls on some of those holidays that fireworks are used," Hare told council. "A complete ban would have our department answering calls at a volume we wouldn't be able to do anything else."
Brosious said the city is carefully reviewing the laws that the state has passed on fireworks.
"We want to insure the safety of our citizens and their property when we review and modify our ordinance," he said. "The citizens will be made aware of the new ordinance once it is finalized."
Brosious said he understands residents like to enjoy the holidays, like July 4, with fireworks and he believes the city should be able to come to a compromise on the ordinance that is fair to everyone.
Wiest said he continues to research the law and will present the facts to council and Brosious and the group would then draft an ordinance that would be placed on an agenda for a first read in the near future.
Brosious said the city will get a clearer idea on the direction of the ordinance in the next few weeks.
Council meets again on March 13 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.