SUNBURY — The rapid response by the Sunbury Fire Department saved a 13-year-old boy from what could have been a disaster on last Sunday when a 13-year-old boy got caught up in a current in a creek, just off the Walnut Street Extension.
Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said the call came into the department at around 7:18 p.m. from the 911 center saying the teen was swimming in the creek off the Walnut Street Extension when he got swept downstream by the current and was hanging on to a tree.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen and Long were first to the scene and met with other children who took the two responders to the area where the teen was clinging to a tree, Long said.
“Rescue swimmers were deployed into the water by the Rescue Hose Company and Cpt. Eric Saxton and Lt. Brian Saxton entered the water,” Long said.
"The two were able to secure the teen and bring him to safety.”
The Americus Hose Co., personnel arrived and evaluated the teen before releasing him to his parents, uninjured, Long said.
“The outcome of this event was very fortunate and everyone went home safely,” Long said. “The dedication the members of this department and surrounding area mutual aid companies have as volunteers are second to none.”
Long said even though volunteers are down, the department steps up with what they have.
“Words can't describe the pride and dedication the members of the Sunbury Fire Department have for its citizens and surrounding area has is top-notch,” he said.
“As assistant police chief I’m humbled and proud to have dedicated and motivated volunteers who continue their training to stay on top of the job.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was proud of the department.
"My hat goes off to the volunteers that put their lives at risk to save someone in need," Brosious said.
"That is the sign of a true hero in our community. A huge thank you on behalf of the city to everyone that helped with this rescue."