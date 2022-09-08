SUNBURY — The Sunbury Fire Department will host a ceremony Saturday marking the anniversary of Sept. 11 2001, when terrorists attacked the U.S.
During the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, thousands of emergency personnel — including 343 firefighters and 60 police who died while on duty — put their lives on the line in an attempt to help save people. The Sunbury Fire Department wants to remember all those who lost their lives, according to Good Will Hose Co., trustee Victoria Rosancrans.
“The Sept. 11 ceremony is a time for the community to come together for reflection and remembrance," Rosancrans said. “The Sunbury Fire Department would like to invite everyone to join us as we remember those who lost their lives during and after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001."
The event will take place at Cameron park on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Rosancrans said.
The guest speaker will be John Deppen. The Shikellamy JROTC will also be in attendance.
Americus Hose Co., General Manager Bob Hare said the Americus is honored to be part of the event for the city.
"It's an important event and we want people to come out for remembrance," he said. "This will be a special day for the fire department and we are honored to be part of it."