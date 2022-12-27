SUNBURY — Volunteers with the Sunbury Fire Department — and surrounding communities — left their families Christmas Eve and braved below-zero wind chills to battle a late-night house fire in the city.
The fire broke out at 332 S. Third St. at around 11:20 p.m. and firefighters had it knocked down in less than 10 minutes, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long. Until volunteers completed overhaul and cleanup, it was around 1:30 a.m.
"It was 10 degrees and wind chill of below zero," Long said. "It made for slippery conditions but we thank the streets department for a quick response to help us out."
There was some water and smoke damage to the second floor but the house was saved, officials said.
Long said the Red Cross was on scene to help the families of the home.
"Our fire department did a great job," Americus Hose Co. President Jerome Alex said. "The residents of Sunbury should be proud of how hard they worked during the holidays and the conditions they faced on Christmas Eve."
Long said he also wanted to thank fire departments from Northumberland, Shamokin Dam, Elysburg, Selinsgrove and rescue squads from Shamokin and Danville. Long said the Sunbury and Stonington Fire Police also arrived at the scene to help with traffic control.