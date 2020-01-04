SUNBURY — City firefighters extinguished a first-alarm house fire in under 30 minutes Saturday night.
No one was injured in the blaze at 1021 Penn St., according to Chief Brad Wertz of the Sunbury Fire Department.
Northumberland County emergency dispatchers directed fire crews to the scene at 6:48 p.m. It was reported that heavy smoke was rising from the second floor of the two-story single home at the corner of Penn Street and Lenker Avenue.
“I had heavy smoke coming from the structure and fire coming from the rear of the structure,” Wertz said of what he saw when he arrived on scene.
There were reports of possible entrapment but no one was inside the home when firefighters entered, Wertz said.
Christin Hart lives on Lenker Avenue across the street from the fire scene. She said she was in the second floor of her home when she heard a commotion outdoors.
“As soon as I looked outside I heard pounding on the door,” Hart said, describing how a neighbor alerted her family to the blaze.
Hart then walked onto her front porch and saw the fire.
“I saw the flames in the kitchen,” Hart said.
Firefighters mounted an interior attack, dousing the flames from inside. A hole was cut in the home’s room to ventilate smoke collecting in the attic. Ladder trucks and other apparatus were positioned around the home.
Volunteer firefighters from Northumberland assisted city crews at the scene.
Firefighters reported the flames were out shortly before 7:15 p.m. They immediately moved into overhaul, checking the interior of the home for hot spots inside the walls and ceilings.
Online county property records show 1021 Penn St. is owned by Lori Geiswhite.
Wertz said city firefighters would investigate towards determining point of origin and cause, and whether to summon the state police fire marshal.